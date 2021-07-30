Your weekend is filled with heat, some smoke, and shower activity – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Happy weekend to you!

Plenty going on throughout our areas for the weekend. Very hot temps for your Friday and Saturday, with triple digits abound. We’re in a Heat Advisory until Saturday night at 8pm. Highs between 95 and 108 degrees through Saturday. By Sunday, we’ll cool down to the mid to lower 90’s.

We expect scattered showers throughout our areas Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Winds are also shifting, which could bring smoke into our areas which will possibly causing our air quality to decrease. Air quality will improve next week as winds change back to it’s usual Westerly track.

Stay cool and stay hydrated this weekend. Make sure to stay inside if you’re affected by bad air quality.

Have a great weekend!

Jason

