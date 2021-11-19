YPD: 17-year-old has been missing out of Yakima since August

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A young woman has been missing out of Yakima since August of this year and local police are asking for the community’s help to find her.

According to a social media post from the Yakima Police Department, 17-year-old Cristina Cuellar has been missing since August 2021.

She is described as a young Hispanic female who is distinguishable by her brown hair and hazel eyes. Her measurables are registered at approx. 5-foot-5, 125 lbs.

In their social media alert, Yakima police labeled her as a missing person/runaway. The specific details of her disappearance were not disclosed to the public beyond the fact that she went missing three months ago.

YPD Detective Mario Vela is hoping to gather further details on her whereabouts. If you have any information that may contribute to his investigation, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 or contact him at (509) 576-6535 at your earliest convenience.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are announced.

