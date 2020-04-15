YPD: Drunk driver flees traffic stop and crashes into home, injuring resident

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Jenna-Marie Garcia

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police say a drunk driver ran from a traffic stop and crashed into a home Tuesday night, injuring the person inside.

A police officer pulled over 23-year-old Adrian Ponce-Velasco for speeding before 9:30 p.m. When the officer got out of his patrol car, police said Ponce-Velasco sped off and only made it a couple blocks before crashing into the living room of a home at South 44th Avenue and Tieton Drive.

Ponce-Velasco’s car struck the only person who was inside the home at the time. That resident was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was released.

After the crash, police said Ponce-Velasco got out of his car and attempted to run away. After a short foot chase, he was arrested and taken to jail on charges of driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, driving while suspended, eluding police and resisting arrest.

Police closed the road for nearly two hours to investigate the crash.

During their investigation, another driver — 24-year-old Jose Sanchez — pulled up in a vehicle with no headlights on and stopped near the scene.

Authorities said Sanchez was visibly intoxicated and was taken into custody for DUI.

