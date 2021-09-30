YPD, Homeland Security arrest suspects re-entering the U.S. from San Diego

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Joined by a federal law enforcement agent, Yakima police detectives traveled to San Diego and brought two suspects linked with a violent gang shooting into custody on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, investigators from the Gang Unit joined an agent from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in traveling to Southern California to apprehend these suspects.

Yakima police have identified the men as Efren and Isidro Acevedo. The pair was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents while attempting to re-enter the United States from the San Diego/Mexico border. They are facing first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, and second-degree possession of firearms charges in Yakima.

Efren and Isidro are wanted for their involvement in a September 14 shooting at 6th St and Lincoln Ave. The reported drive-by shooting began suddenly and came to a head several blocks from where the altercation began.

Police recovered about 25 shell casings on the ground at the scene of the shootings, which placed two teenage suspects in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

HSI Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer oversees the agency’s operations across the Pacific Northwest, seeking justice in violent crimes.

“The arrest of these two violent individuals represents the commitment Homeland Security Investigations and the Yakima Police Department have made to prevent known gang members from wreaking havoc in our local community and then trying to flee to another community or even another country,” Hammer said.

The Acevedos are scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday, depending on the court’s schedule and docket.

“We appreciate the willingness of our federal partners at Homeland Security Investigations and the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office for joining us in our effort to locate, arrest and hold those individuals accountable for their violent criminal behavior in our community,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said.

