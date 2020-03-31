YPD: Boy missing from Yakima, in need of important medications

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is attempting to locate a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home.

Police said Elijah Buckner-Lopez was last seen in the West Valley area on Saturday, March. 28. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black and yellow shoes and a black Nike backpack.

He is reportedly without important medications that have a “direct impact on his decision making capabilities and mental well-being,” Yakima police said on Facebook.

Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911.

RUNAWAY JUVENILE The Yakima Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 14 year old Elijah Buckner-Lopez,… Posted by Yakima Police Department on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Comments

comments