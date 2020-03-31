YPD: Boy missing from Yakima, in need of important medications
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is attempting to locate a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home.
Police said Elijah Buckner-Lopez was last seen in the West Valley area on Saturday, March. 28. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black and yellow shoes and a black Nike backpack.
He is reportedly without important medications that have a “direct impact on his decision making capabilities and mental well-being,” Yakima police said on Facebook.
Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911.