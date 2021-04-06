Zags returns to a warm welcome at the McCarthey Athletic Center

Dylan Carter by Connor Sarles, Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of KXLY

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs returned home from the NCAA Championship, arriving back at the McCarthey Athletic Center to the cheers of fellow Zags.

The team touched down at the Spokane International Airport, and the Spokane Fire Department was on scene to give the Bulldogs a water salute as their plane went across the tarmac.

The fire department gave the Zags a water salute as they arrived back in Spokane today. pic.twitter.com/Vm2vuR17nZ — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) April 6, 2021

Students and other Zag athletes, including the women’s soccer team, lined up outside the MAC to welcome back their team.

Gonzaga women’s soccer team has now shown up from their practice to welcome the team back pic.twitter.com/lBW518n9bq — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) April 6, 2021

