Zillah fire destroys Stonehenge Tavern; crews fight fire overnight

by Margo Cady

ZILLAH, Wash. — More than 50 firefighters responded to a large fire that destroyed a bar in downtown Zillah on Sunday night.

According to the Zillah Fire Chief, a fire was reported at Stonehenge Tavern around 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 21st.

Several agencies responded, including the Zillah Fire Department, East Valley Fire Department, West Valley Fire Department, Yakima Fire Department, Yakima Fire District #5, Wapato Fire Department, Toppenish Fire Department, Granger Fire Department, Sunnyside Fire Department, and Grandview Fire Department.

Overall, there were seven fire engines on scene and three aerials helping fight the fire.

“They went through 400,000 gallons of water, they figured,” said Paul Stonemetz, Fire Chief for the City of Zillah.

Stonemetz also noted that the fire was bigger than they typically see.

Stonehenge Tavern’s building was constructed in 1910, and much of the original structure was still intact before the fire started.

“Just old, old timber,” Stonemetz said of the building’s makeup. “Not sure why it started, it went so fast.”

An estimated 12 people were inside the tavern when the fire started. Luckily, no one was hurt and everyone was evacuated safely.

The fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to the Zillah Pro Hardware store located next door as well. On Monday, the location was closed.

Officials say the cause is currently under investigation.

