Zillah man dies in rollover crash north of Wapato

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A Zillah man is dead after crashing north of Wapato on Monday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, 65-year-old Santos J. Leos was driving east on I-82 just before 8 p.m. when he took exit 44 and, for reasons under investigation, he drove off the side of the road causing his car to roll over.

Leos was declared dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and at this point it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.