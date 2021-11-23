Zillah, Soap Lake granted DOJ funds to advance hiring

by Dylan Carter

WASHINGTON D.C. — Federal funds are being distributed to several Eastern Washington communities to advance community policing.

According to an alert from the Department of Justice, a total of $139 million is being dispersed across the country to hire more law enforcement agents to serve communities in need.

That funding is provided through the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and the COPS Hiring Program (CHP). Their goal is to ensure that local law enforcement agencies have enough money to hire officers and keep their neighborhoods safe.

Locally, law enforcement agencies in Zillah (Yakima County) and Soap Lake (Grant County) will receive $125,000 each to put toward hiring.

“Local law enforcement is a crucial component of our mission to make and keep the communities of Eastern Washington strong and safe,” said United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Effective, well-funded community policing efforts will help us to continue building trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve. I am particularly pleased that in the Eastern District we will be able to devote specific resources to combating gun violence and stamping out hate and domestic extremism. I commend the cities of Soap Lake and Zillah, which have been selected for this competitive program.”

The goal of CHP is to reduce crime across the country while equipping local law enforcement with the talent and resources neccesary to fulfill these vital jobs.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”

